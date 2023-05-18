NORRISTOWN, Pa. (May 18, 2023) — In a ceremony Thursday at the Montgomery County Fire Academy, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele honored five civilians and 15 law enforcement officers with commendations for their extraordinary efforts and exemplary work in protecting and serving the residents of Montgomery County, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Four police officers were awarded the “Medal of Valor,” the District Attorney’s highest honor presented to select members of law enforcement who bravely placed their lives at risk to protect the citizens of Montgomery County, the DA's office said.

“Montgomery County has some of the finest law enforcement officers anywhere, and I’m honored to be able to showcase their exceptional work, incredible bravery and dedication to protecting and serving Montgomery County, as well as recognize the actions of our amazing residents, who are always willing to step up to help law enforcement do their job,” said DA Kevin Steele.

“Montgomery County would not be the safe and wonderful place it is without this teamwork. I am proud to recognize each of these civilians, police officers and detectives for their actions in these instances.”

Honorees who received commendations are:

MEDAL OF VALOR

The District Attorney’s most prestigious award, the Law Enforcement Medal of Valor is presented to those select members of law enforcement who bravely placed their lives at risk to protect the citizens of Montgomery County. The Medal of Valor was last awarded in 2012.

Cpl. Matthew Stadulis, Whitemarsh Township Police Department

"For bravery and exemplary performance during what appeared to be a routine call when a suspect fired a stolen gun at the officer at point-blank range, which thankfully did not fire, then the officer was able to disarm the suspect, protect his own firearm and radio for back-up."

Ofc. John Burdsall, Upper Providence Township Police Department

Ofc. Michael Sheehan, Upper Providence Township Police Department

Sgt. Stephen Winneberger, Limerick Township Police Department

"For bravery and exemplary performance during a standoff at a condominium complex where the suspect immediately began shooting at arriving officers, narrowly missing officers as they managed to obtain cover, and continued to shoot at officers before he was subdued by a non-fatal shot to his shoulder and was taken into custody."

LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMENDATION FOR HEROISM

Ofc. Eric Curcio, Lower Merion Township Police Department

"For exceptional performance negotiating during a standoff with an intoxicated man waving a gun, de-escalating the situation, which allowed the man to be safely taken into custody and obtain needed mental health care."

CITIZEN COMMENDATIONS FOR EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

Beth Weber (Chesterbrook, Pa.)

Amna Zaim (Phoenixville, Pa.)

"For helping a 5-year-old boy who was attempting to escape his abuser at a gas station; then subsequently providing eyewitness accounts that helped lead to the defendant pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child."

Dorothy Coleman (Belmont Hills, Pa.)

Jody Kelley (Belmont Hills, Pa.)

"For astutely observing a defendant rummaging through a vehicle in their neighborhood, then assisting Lower Merion Township Police in locating the vehicle and the defendants, who had committed an armed carjacking earlier in the evening."

Christian Hernandez (Souderton, Pa.)

"For assisting Upper Dublin Township Police in communicating with a victim’s family in Mexico regarding medical and end-of-life decisions for their loved one who was hit by a SEPTA train."

LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMENDATIONS FOR EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE

Det. Ivan R. Martinez, Berks County District Attorney Detectives

"For assisting Montgomery County Homicide Detectives in the negotiation with and apprehension of a defendant who fatally shot his former girlfriend while her children were in the apartment."

Det. Jared Weiner, East Norriton Township Police Department

Det. Michael Laverty, Upper Merion Township Police Department

"For the excellent investigation of a drug trafficker who was selling drug-laced cereal bars, brownies and other items using Instagram to juveniles as young as 11."

Det. Joseph Gary, Lansdale Police Department

"For his excellence, dedication and commitment to the extensive homicide investigation of Ebony Pack."

Lt. Edward Sarama, Lower Merion Township Police Department

Det. Gregory Pitchford, Lower Merion Township Police Department

"For the multi-jurisdictional investigation and key testimony during prosecution of a dangerous serial predator who attempted to rob and kidnap women at gunpoint, seriously injuring two of them."

Det. Gregory Pitchford, Lower Merion Township Police Department

"For the excellent investigation of multiple robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Lower Merion and Philadelphia."

Det. Brandan Dougherty, Upper Merion Township Police Department

Det. Andrew Rathfon, Upper Merion Township Police Department

"For the extensive, meticulous and lengthy investigation into a series of burglaries of numerous historical firearms and other artifacts from museums all along the Eastern Seaboard and the successful recovery and repatriation of these priceless pieces of American history."

Ofc. Craig Bald, Upper Moreland Township Police Department

Det. Todd Smith, Upper Moreland Township Police Department

"For the heads-up traffic stop, investigation and recovery of DNA evidence that led to charging of the vehicle’s occupants with a Philadelphia murder and other crimes."