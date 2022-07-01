HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - The police officers who shot a man armed with a knife in Hatfield Township were justified in their use of force, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Police commanded the man, identified as 28-year-old Sircar Brown, to drop the knife more than 60 times as he was hiding in a backyard, but he refused and instead stepped towards one of the officers, investigators said.
It happened the morning of June 17, after officers were called to the neighborhood for a report of a suspicious man. They found Brown, who was wanted out of Upper Gwynedd, hiding in a backyard between stacked woodpiles, authorities said.
An officer told him to come out and show his hands, but Brown refused, so the officer used a stun gun, the DA said. Brown stood up holding a knife and moved toward the officer, so an officer shot him.
Brown continued moving towards the officers while holding the knife, so he was shot again, the DA said. Brown fell to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
He is in stable condition, as of Friday, but his long-term recovery is unknown, the DA said.
Investigators determined Brown, of Lansdale, had been arrested in Upper Gwynedd Township on June 4, and was still wanted on another charge.
Brown assaulted a medic when EMTs tried to revive him after he was found unresponsive in a running vehicle, the DA said. There was a loaded gun and knife on the passenger seat.
He was charged with aggravated assault and other offenses in that incident, and was wanted on an additional unauthorized use of vehicle charge.
Montgomery County detectives investigated the officer-involved shooting, as is protocol.