Dozens of people in Chester County came out Monday night to learn what is being done to make sure a prisoner never escapes again.

Danelo Cavalcante was finally caught last Wednesday after 14 days on the run. During that time, he was able to steal a loaded rifle. Now people living near the Chester County Prison want to know their lives will never be in danger like that again. The stress of the two-week long search is still fresh in Gary and Victoria Wiedwald's minds.

"It was exhausting. It was exhausting and frankly terrifying. I mean not knowing where he was, we put our alarm on the whole time we were home," said the Wiedwalds.

County officials are hoping to alleviate some of that stress. Acting Chester County Prison Warden Howard Holland detailed the numerous security improvements they have planned to make sure no one escapes again.

"We're planning to do numerous safety enhancements, most of which come with technology, personnel movement, including drones, detection methods, cameras, canines," said Holland.

"Hopefully 10 years from now, folks will look back and feel safe and no one's gotten out of this prison. That the security measures that are going to be talked about tonight, that could be a record investment into this prison, did the job that it was supposed to do," said Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell.

The Wiedwalds said, however, they don't want prisoners convicted of violent crimes coming to Chester County in the first place.

"I'd like to see the prison system change. I'd like to see the hardened criminals not come to a lighter prison, to go to a state prison," said Victoria Wiedwald.

Holland said that's something the legislature would have to address, saying prisoners are normally in the county for 30 days after sentencing before being transferred to a more secure facility.

"I would like to get them out as soon as possible, but we have to work within the confines of what we're supposed to be doing," said Holland.

We also asked Holland if he thought a prisoner could ever escape his prison again in the future, the same way two prisoners have this year alone.

"I am confident that we have mitigated the factors in which Cavalcante and Bolte escaped, but I'm here to tell you that these individuals inside have nothing but time to try to plan and thwart our efforts," said Holland.