POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Four people are dead after a reported house explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County Thursday night, police officials said at a news briefing.
Crews were sent to Hale Street shortly after 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Firefighters and police officers are on scene, and police tape has been set up. Debris could be seen littering the streets.
Four people died, and two people are unaccounted for, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at the news briefing. Two people were transported to local hospitals.
At least one house is completely destroyed. People who live miles away say they felt their houses shake. It is not known how many people may have been in the home at the time of the incident.
Some people were saying a plane crash could have led to the incident, but a 69 News photojournalist spoke with the fire chief, who said that at this point that does not seem to be the case.
A person who lives nearby told 69 News that "I heard a loud explosion, like a bomb dropped or went off, I thought it was a bomb exploded somewhere."
The Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the incident.
The Pottstown School District said all Pottstown schools will be closed for students and staff Friday due to the incident.
Officials will hold a news conference at noon Friday for another update on the incident.