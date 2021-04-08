QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Officials in Bucks County broke ground on a new community playground Thursday.

A ceremony was held at Memorial Park in the 600 block of West Mill Street in Quakertown.

The new playground will go in the same spot where the former Panther Playground stood for nearly three decades.

It will be called Quimby's Playground, and will cost more than $1 million to build.

Officials say the all-inclusive playground will include a large castle structure reaching up to 29 feet, and a 155-foot net obstacle course.

