PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Thousands of mail-in ballots continue to be tallied inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
More than 100,000 remain to be counted across the state, as President Trump now trails Joe Biden.
Joan Cullen is a part of a group of Trump supporters protesting outside the Convention Center at 12th and Arch Streets.
"If that's the facts of what's been reported that he is leading at this moment OK, but we still have a lot of ballots to count," Cullen said.
She says she's here among "stop the steal" signs to support a free and fair election, something she and the president believe isn't happening.
"What it's going to take for me is to have all of these things looked into. Have the audits done of these votes and find out that they actually were legitimate," Cullen said.
As we've heard it said from former Vice President Joe Biden, patience is a virtue, especially now that mail-in ballots are proving to lean in his favor.
Joe Biden is leading the state by about 14,000 votes and 95% of votes have been counted.