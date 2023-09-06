CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Officials say video shows the moment convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday. It was the second escape at correctional facility this year.

"While we believed the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they have proven otherwise and we will move quickly to enhance our security measures," said Howard Holland, acting warden.

The acting warden said Cavalcante was in the exercise yard at the time of the escape. The fugitive climbed a wall, pushed through razor wire, ran across a roof, scaled another fence and pushed his way through more razor wire.

"In the escape of Cavalcante, the tower officer did not observe or report the escape," said Holland.

Officials said it was discovered Cavalcante was missing when inmates came back in from the exercise yard.

"The actions of the tower officer present at the time of Cavalcante's escape are a key part of our internal investigation, and we will be taking appropriate actions against personnel based on the results of that investigation," said Holland.

The warden said more security cameras are being added, officers' positions are being adjusted in the exercise yard on top of other security assets at the jail.

Police said there was a sighting of Cavalcante in the area of Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township Tuesday night. The perimeter has expanded to Creek Road.

"Teams searched the area for hours, but were unable to locate him," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The acting warden said there is an internal investigation of this escape as well as one being done by the State Attorney General's Office. Meanwhile, police said additional assets are joining the search.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante's capture has now been increased to $20,000.