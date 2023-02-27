Officials hold ribbon cutting at new wing of St. Luke’s Upper Bucks campus

MILFORD TWP., Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network’s (SLUHN) Upper Bucks Campus is opening its three-story addition March 1, doubling the size of its hospital in Milford Township that was completed in 2019, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The $79 million project adds more than 117,275 square-feet of space dedicated to state-of-the-art cancer care at the Cancer Center and to women’s health, birthing and neonatal care in the Women & Babies Pavilion as well as room for future expansion, St. Luke's said.

Dennis Pfleiger, President of the Upper Bucks and Quakertown campuses, said the expansion allows St. Luke’s to continue to meet the growing demand for diverse health care needs of residents of the greater Upper Bucks Community without their having to go far.

“We are excited to enhance close-to-home access and bring our nationally recognized quality care to the growing population of this region and especially to the aging and child-bearing age segments,” Pfleiger said. “The demand is only expected to rise as the region continues to grow.”

The first floor of the new wing expands St. Luke’s cancer care and palliative services. The infusion suite has expanded from 10 to 16 chairs and the first floor will also be home to a suite of oncology practices (medical, surgical, radiation, and gynecological.)

“The expanded infusion center has lots of natural light making patients’ infusion experience much more comfortable,” said Mary-Kate Cellmer, Administrator of St. Luke’s Cancer Center.

The addition includes the installation of a True Beam linear accelerator giving patients access to radiation therapy services at the campus, according to St. Luke's.

"Patients can now receive high quality comprehensive cancer services in the Upper Bucks community,” Cellmer said.

Shell space for future expansion also is included.

The second-floor addition has five labor and delivery rooms, 12 post-partum rooms, four triage rooms, six NICU beds, and two C-section suites, St. Luke's said.

“The addition of the Women & Babies Pavilion allows patients who choose St. Luke’s as their OB/GYN to deliver in their community at a state-of-the-art facility with private, spacious rooms, and, if needed a Level II NICU,” said Nicole Nye, Administrator at St. Luke’s OB/GYN.

“The opening of the Women & Babies Pavilion allows us to expand OB/GYN services to Bucks and Montgomery Counties and surrounding areas that will enhance their quality of care. It clearly shows St. Luke’s commitment to ‘delivering’ even more for the community.”

St. Luke's says the third floor is shelled space to accommodate future growth of the campus based on the needs of the community. It is designed to accommodate 36 medical/surgical beds.

The campus is located at the intersection of Route 663 and Portzer Road, near Route 476 in Milford Township. Construction began in the fall of 2021 and was completed on schedule.