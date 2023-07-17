U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - Officials have identified all five people who died after flash flooding in Bucks County.

Police in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County said Katie Seley, 32, died in the flooding.

Two of her children, Matilda (Mattie) Sheils, 2, and Conrad Sheils, 9 months, were swept away by floodwaters on Saturday evening when Lower Bucks County experienced a torrential downpour, according to a Facebook post from township police Monday afternoon.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the four other people who died in the flooding:

Enzo Depiero, 78, from Newtown Township

Cause of Death: Drowning

Susan Barnhart, 53, from Titusville NJ

Cause of Death: Drowning

Yuko Love, 64, from Newtown Township

Cause of Death: Drowning with Multiple Injuries

Linda Depiero, 74, from Newtown Township

Cause of Death: Drowning

Because the deaths are all weather related, the manner of death for all five victims is determined to be accidental, the coroner said.

Coroner Buck stated, “We extend our deepest condolences to all the victims’ families and friends during this extremely difficult time. It is a sad time for these families, this community, and all of Bucks County as all efforts are focused on finding the missing children.”

Scott Ellis, the brother-in-law of Jim Sheils, said in Monday's news conference the family extends its "deepest gratitude" to the crews working "tirelessly" in difficult conditions to find the missing children.

He said the family is asking members of the public for their prayers, and for privacy during this difficult time.

Ellis said crews' commitment to bringing the children home was "unwavering." He thanked the community for its "incredible outpouring of support" that has "bolstered us all."

The family of six was among a handful of cars that got trapped in the rushing water.

The father and grandmother of the South Carolina family, who was visiting relatives in the area, managed to escape with the 4-year-old son.

However, officials say the mother and their two other children were swept away. The mother did not survive and crews are still looking for the two children.

Officials emphasized at Monday's news conference that the family did not drive into an already-flooded roadway, but that the vehicle had been caught in flash flooding.

Now that the weather has cleared, officials deployed as many resources as possible Monday.

Tim Brewer, fire chief for Upper Makefield Township, said crews are using K9 units, underwater and air assets to assist in the search. He estimates at least 100 people from Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties, as well as New Jersey, are involved.

"We have deployed a massive amount of resources and teams. We have basically tripled the number of assets in the area, mostly because of the weather conditions," Brewer said.

Search and rescue crews are focusing their efforts on Hughes Creek and expanding to the Delaware River. Officials said the search would continue into Tuesday.

Township police said they would give further updates at a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.