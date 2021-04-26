coronavirus update generic graphic

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. - Health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at an elementary school in Montgomery County.

Eight 2nd graders at Penn Valley Elementary School in the Lower Merion School District tested positive for COVID-19, plus two family members who are fully vaccinated.

The district said the class is in quarantine.

Authorities said diminished airflow in the school may be to blame.

They are also looking at whether a variant may have caused the outbreak since it spread so rapidly.

