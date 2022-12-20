PHILADELPHIA - Farrell Elementary School in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia was quickly put on lockdown at 8 a.m. Tuesday after the school received an unexpected message.
"A Farrell Elementary School parent emailed administrators to say one of my children may have a gun with them at school," said School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton.
Meanwhile, students say they were confused by what was going on.
"We started to get worried and it came on the announcements and people got messages on their computers about a potential weapon," one student said.
It wasn't a hoax. Philadelphia police made a terrible discovery.
"They did check the school, swept the school, they found a gun, as well as bullets in a student's book bag," Braxton said.
Police say the student is in custody, but are not releasing any more details. Once the weapon was recovered the lockdown was lifted around 9:30 a.m.
But, many parents had already begun to gather at the school.
"We live two blocks away so my mom came down to the corner trying to say, 'oh there's cars everywhere. We have a helicopter, it's a lot,'" said parent Amber Weiha.
"When I got to the school, I was a little scared because I saw parents crying. I got a little desperate, but they got it. Everything's OK," said parent Thomas Dasilva.
Although police deemed the building safe again, our sister station WPVI says many parents took their kids home early for the day.