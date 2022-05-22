E COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - A juvenile is in the hospital after jumping from the second floor of a home during a fire.
The fire broke out around 4:15 this afternoon on Ebelhare Road in East Coventry Township, Chester County.
Firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties responded.
There was heavy damage to the home and several cars parked in the garage and on the driveway were destroyed.
At least a dozen firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion..
Fortunately, none of them were taken to the hospital.