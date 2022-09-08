POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It's been months since the massive house explosion in Pottstown that killed a woman and four children.

But some debris still remains around the site of the disaster. And for many, so does the trauma of that day.

"These people went through a horrific time when that explosion happened in Pottstown and everyone's dealing with it a different way," PA State Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-146, said.

"The long-term impacts you don't know right away," Moira Tumelty, the associate director of Montgomery County Mobile Crisis, said.

Tumelty's organization, partnering with the Pottstown Chapter of the NAACP, Creative Health Services, and the Montgomery County Office of Mental Health all came together with the Keystone Crisis Intervention team.

The Group Crisis Intervention, held inside the Pottstown YMCA Thursday, was meant to be a night of support, community and connection after trauma.

"And so to be able to come together again, and connect over maybe some shared experiences, you're feeling isolated and alone," Tumelty said. "And that's why we're here."

Media was not allowed inside the event, as organizers honored their promise to provide a safe, confidential place for those grieving.

The event included experienced experts in traumatic events, and education on common reactions after trauma.

"To sit shoulder to shoulder with neighbors, friends, family members, and process some of the grief and the trauma that they experienced," Anna Trout, the crisis and diversion director with Montgomery County Office of Mental Health, said. "You know, one of the worst tragedies this community is seeing."

The explosion in May that also injured two others, destroyed two homes. The Red Cross at the time provided 25 people with emergency assistance.

Organizers say about 30 community members showed up to the event at the YMCA Thursday night.

"And that's a big deal," Trout said. "It's hard to you know, give up your free time to come out at night to talk about something sad."

More than three months later the explosion is still under investigation.

"As soon as we know, we've heard nothing, the public is obviously going to know," Ciresi said. "But until it's released from the ATF, there's nothing more to talk about."