NEWTOWN, Pa. - Cosmetics giant Estée Lauder has had a presence in Bucks County for around three decades, and now it's reinvesting locally to build up its talent supply.

The company announced a donation of $200,000 to Bucks County Community College to launch the Supply Chain Scholars program.

"We saw this partnership was really a marriage made in heaven for us to really invest in that community, invest in the workforce of the future," said Saverio Marcario, Vice President of North American Manufacturing at Estée Lauder Companies.

It's the largest corporate donation in the college's history and covers full tuition for students to attend Bucks the first two years, and then finish their education at Temple University.

Students also can get mentorship and hands-on experience at the company's facilities in nearby Bristol.

"It really is a great opportunity for young professionals to come in and learn from the ground up," said Kenneth Pickett, Vice President of North American Distribution for Estée Lauder Companies.

"We'll give them value. Whether it's value working with Estée Lauder Companies or value somewhere else in their career. Whether that's problem solving, leadership, how you work with others, collaboration," said Marcario.

Once students graduate, they'll work for the company for two years.

"I get to meet a lot of people, get a lot of exposure, and meet a lot of people early on in my career," said Jenna Huntzinger, a sophomore at Bucks, who is one of the seven students selected for the first cohort of the program.

She was working full time to pay for her education. Now, she can just focus on school.

"It's really nice knowing that I won't have to pay for the rest of my school while going and learning," Huntzinger said.

The college plans to add more cohorts. Applicants must make a resume and go through a thorough interview process.