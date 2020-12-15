NEW HOPE, Pa. - There was some relief Tuesday for people suffering from food insecurity.
An emergency pop-up food distribution was organized by the United Way, Solebury Orchards, and McCaffrey's Food Markets to provide people in Bucks County with a little extra food before the holidays.
The food was brought to Solebury Orchards in New Hope and distributed to food banks throughout the county.
Some of the food was purchased from a $5,000 grant from the COVID-19 recovery fund.
"We had fresh fruits and vegetables, some from local farmers and some from the farm docks in Philadelphia, we had turkeys and masks and hand sanitizer and feminine products," said Tim Philpot with United Way of Bucks County.
Local Bucks County farms provided some of the food.