Some organizations that Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was affiliated with have been coming together in the fallen officer's memory.

Temple University announced Thursday it's raised more than $450,000 to date, for its Fallen Heroes Fund.

The university tells 69 News the funds collected now are for Fitzgerald's family, and going forward there could be other recipients if there's a need.

The university is also honoring the "tuition remission benefit" that was available to the late father of four before he died. That means Fitzgerald's kids, should they attend Temple one day, will still receive free tuition.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald, the son of a former Allentown police chief, is also being honored by his labor union.

The Philadelphia police labor union held its own fundraiser Thursday for Fitzgerald's family as well.