ORWIGSBURG, Pa. – People in Schuylkill County are dealing with the aftermath of a serious storm Wednesday night.
The Orwigsburg area was pummeled with rain, hail and severe winds, flooding many people out of their homes, like Sandra Schoener who lives on West Market Street. She called Wednesday night's storm a "nightmare."
"If you would've seen the river coming up the back of my house," Schoener said, "it was four feet deep and five properties wide."
She described the water as a raging river, rushing right through her yard.
"It moved that heavy planter 5, 7 inches," she said.
The water also rushed into her home.
"I got 2 feet in the basement," Schoener said. "My neighbors got up to 3, 4, 5 feet in their basements."
The damage stretches far beyond the bottom floor.
"They have to tear my house down," she said, of the home she lived in for 47 years. "It's totally ruined, it ruined my foundation of my home."
"I have no idea what I'm going to do," she said.
As Schoener works with family and neighbors to salvage what's left inside, she says she's still trying to wrap her head around what happened.
"I've never seen it so fast, right, and it just kept coming," she said.
She says even the end of the storm was dramatic.
"And then all of a sudden, after the rain stopped it started receding, the ground started caving in," she described.
A freak storm, leaving a path of destruction and flooding this Orwigsburg neighborhood with devastation.
"All I know is I lost my home," said Schoener.