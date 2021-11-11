QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – Outgoing Quakertown Community School Board President Kaylyn Mitchell delivered a sharp parting message during Thursday night's board meeting, confronting Superintendent William Harner on several issues that she described as examples of disrespect, disappointment and manipulation.
Mitchell, along with incumbent board members Keith Micucci and Jennifer Gross, lost their seats in the Nov. 2 election. Board members Steaven Klein and David Ochmanowicz chose not to run again. New board members will be sworn in on Dec. 2, and board leadership will be selected.
During her report, Mitchell, who will have served one term, started out by praising the work of the board, especially navigating the challenges during the height of the pandemic and moving the district forward. She then turned to Harner.
She started by asking Harner if it was appropriate for his staff to not speak or respond to email for a month. Harner responded with "no comment."
Among other things, Mitchell also challenged Harner to recall a conversation about modified quarantine, noting that confusion regarding seven versus 10 days was to be corrected, only to lead to "mass confusion" the next day.
She went on to ask if he recruited new board members, to which he declined to comment.
"Is it appropriate to recruit your boss?" Mitchell asked, adding, "It's pretty smart."
"Perpetual disappointment," "manipulation" and "outright disrespect" characterized her work with Harner and Assistant Superintendent Nancianne Edwards, Mitchell said.
Throughout the last two years, as the board tried to keep schools open, Harner and Edwards "fought to do the opposite" to keep students home in virtual learning, "spreading fear" among educators and picking the information they would share with the board, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she worked privately to address these matters but without success.
The new school board has a lot to learn, Mitchell added. "They will choose to find their way," she said.
She asked that the new board to look "through the lens of fairness, truth and justice."
In other business, the board approved a $413,000 recruitment and retention plan for support employees represented by the Quakertown Education Support Professionals Association.
The plan, developed in consultation between the administration and the association — which represents secretaries, food service workers, custodians, maintenance staff and aides — includes pay increases in affected categories, changes to longevity pay, recruitment bonuses and restructuring the number of hours for some positions.
Micucci, chair of the finance committee, said a lower package in the $300,000 range was considered, but the committee "went all in" with the higher amount to help retain current employees and recruit new talent.
Watch video of Thursday night's school board meeting.