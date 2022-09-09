SOUDERTON, Pa. - Outside Tilly Mint's Tea Room, the message is mournful.

“Who is having English breakfast today?” said owner Trish Stubbs to customers.

However, inside the Souderton, Montgomery County British business the mood is more upbeat, even if served with a side of sadness for English native Sue Dicker.

“She is the only queen I've ever known and she has been in reign since 52 when I was born,” she said.

She remembers seeing the queen drive by at Windsor Castle.

“Says the right things, does the right things, she's going to be missed by a lot of people,” she said.

For owner Stubbs, who's celebrated Royal weddings, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June and once stood next to her as a 9 year old, she is getting support from customers.

“I'm really touched by the number of people that have reached out and left phone messages, Facebook messages and emails,” Stubbs told a customer at checkout, who asked about marking an end of a comforting era.

“I think she seems such a constant force and a source of comfort even in sad and awful times when things went wrong in Britain,” Stubbs said.

From selling tea to hosting a tea party, Jamaican native Prealane Friday, who once worked as a midwife in England and nursed the Queen's Lady in Waiting, Elizabeth's death strikes a personal chord.

“Admired her for who she was, she was faithful in her service, faithful to her husband, to her country and to her family,” she said.

As for the monarchy moving forward those we spoke to said they’ll take a wait and see approach of how now King Charles does and then Prince William.