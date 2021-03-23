Pleasantview Bridge over Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. — Overnight travel on Route 422 between the southeastern border of Berks County and King of Prussia will require a detour next week.

PennDOT announced Tuesday that a bridge construction project near Pottstown will require it to close both the eastbound and the westbound lanes of Route 422 from midnight until 5 a.m., starting Sunday and continuing through next Friday, April 2.

Eastbound motorists will be directed off Route 422 at Armand Hammer Boulevard; westbound drivers will have to exit at the Sanatoga interchange. The detour route will take them along High Street.

The $7.1-million project involves replacing the bridges that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The work, officials said, is part of a larger project to reconstruct the highway between the Sanatoga interchange and Porter Road. The entire project is set to be completed in late 2022.

