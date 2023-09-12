S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. — All schools in the Owen J. Roberts School District will be closed Tuesday as the manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues, superintendent Will Stout wrote on the district's website.

"As a result of increased police activity in our community related to the pursuit of an escaped inmate from Chester County Prison, and after consultation with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district today," Stout wrote.

According to Stout, the district is cooperating with Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Services and local law enforcement. The district will be in contact with staff and families as new developments occur, Stout said.