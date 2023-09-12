S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Owen J. Roberts School District will once again be closed Wednesday, as authorities continue to search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

"Based on our conversations with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district tomorrow, September 13," according to a message on the Chester County district's website.

The district says the decision to close schools will not change, even if Cavalcante is apprehended Tuesday night.

"Our school sites are currently being used to support law enforcement initiatives, and we also recognize that many of our families have been under a tremendous amount of stress these past two days," Superintendent Will Stout wrote in the message.

The district says the safety and security of students and staff remains its top priority.

"We know that this situation is stressful and upsetting for our entire community. We thank you once again for your patience, support and understanding throughout the past several days. Please be assured that we are in regular contact with the Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Services and local law enforcement," Stout wrote.

In the event of any significant updates or changes in the situation, the district says it will communicate with staff and families to ensure everyone's safety and well-being.