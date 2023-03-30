EAST NORRITON TWP, Pa. - Valley Forge Medical Center says it's one of two facilities in the state that combines addiction treatment with critical medical care.

The facility in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County serves patients from all across Pennsylvania, and now, new changes are aimed at helping even more people.

"We're going from old to new," said Mark Matzliach, the administrator at Valley Forge Medical Center.

Valley Forge Medical Center is under construction.

"New beds, new furniture," said Matzliach.

The whole interior is being redone. Plus, it's getting more medical equipment and staff.

"We're planning on having a physical therapist come on board," said Matzliach.

The 86-bed facility is different because it combines the medical care found at hospitals with addiction rehabilitation.

"Because of the fentanyl use, we see a lot of abscesses and wound care needed," said Ashley Hosseini, the business development representative at Valley Forge Medical Center.

The center's purpose is also key for people with chronic conditions.

"A lot of individuals that have back issues and are prescribed opiates for medication as a pain relief, they end up using the substances," said Hosseini.

Staff says treatment plans that take chronic illness into account lead to long-term success.

"I believe all of us can fight this disease and be successful," said Darron Shanks, the peer support director at Valley Forge Medical Center.

Every patient is given a counselor, a case manager, and a certified recovery specialist, one of whom is Shanks.

"I'm a personal long-term recovery," said Shanks. "Our language matches theirs. We understand what that feeling feels like. We're able to walk with them to give them a sense of understanding that it is a sickness, and that what they're in right now, that they too can come through it."

Shanks arranges transportation to and from Valley Forge, accompanies patients to appointments, and runs a supportive alumni community.

"We're able to give them a sense of how each and every single one of us in peer support recovers and in turn, gives them a system of how they can recover," said Shanks.

Shanks is hopeful the facility's upgrades will lead to even better outcomes.

"When a patient leaves here, they're leaving here with treatment," said Shanks. "They're leaving here with a recovery plan and also a safe place to go."

The goal is for construction to be completed by the fall.