Delaware Canal State Park has critical infrastructure concerns that were brought to light Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn made stops at the park in Bucks County and at the D&L Trail, which runs the length of the Delaware Canal.
Authorities said the park needs repairs to bridges, aqueducts, locks, river walls, and miles and miles of trails.
Officials said many of the normal wear and tear repairs have been exacerbated by the effects of climate change, flooding, and extreme weather.