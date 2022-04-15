NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Friday it is requesting assistance in the search for a missing portable nuclear gauge containing sealed sources of radioactive material that belongs to KAKS and Company LLC of Harleysville.
Anyone who finds the gauge should not handle it directly, but rather maintain distance, limit time of proximity, and immediately contact local authorities or the DEP’s Southeast Regional Office at 484-250-5900.
A trained person will recover the gauge.
“It is critical for anyone who has information about the lost nuclear gauge to contact local authorities or DEP,” DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection Director David Allard said. “As long as the device is not tampered with or damaged, it presents no hazard to public safety.”
The DEP said the gauge had been secured in a vehicle stolen in Philadelphia. When the vehicle was recovered, the gauge was no longer inside and may have been discarded. If the gauge is badly damaged or was struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination, according to the DEP.
KAKS and Company LLC is licensed by DEP to possess and use the gauge. The DEP says this type of nuclear gauge is commonly used to evaluate the properties of building and road-bed materials at construction sites throughout the commonwealth. The radioactive material contained within the gauge is believed to be in a safe, shielded position. However, it may have been damaged after the theft of the vehicle, the DEP said.
The nuclear density gauge is a Troxler Model 3440, serial number 31109. The gauge is yellow in color and about the size of a shoe box, with an electronic keypad and a metal rod extending from the top surface.
The Troxler gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries of Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries of Americium-241. The radioactive material is in a double encapsulated source capsule within the device to protect its integrity.