POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection is investigating complaints of bad-tasting water in Montgomery and Chester counties.
The DEP says people living in Pottstown, West Pottsgrove, Lower Pottsgrove and Spring City started complaining about the water tasting off last week.
The DEP is still investigating, but tests have shown high levels of a type of bacteria that can cause drinking water to have an odd taste and smell.
Officials say the bacteria is not toxic, and all water tested so far is safe to drink.
The DEP says chilling your water and adding lemon juice can help improve the taste.