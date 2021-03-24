NORRISTOWN, Pa. –The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is issuing a permit imposing limits on PFAS chemicals at an Air National Guard base in Montgomery County.
The DEP said Wednesday it has issued a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) limits to the Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Township.
Water discharged from the site will have a limit of 70 parts per trillion for the combined concentration of PFOA and PFOS, two of the most common PFAS compounds.
NPDES permits are required for any point source discharge to Waters of the Commonwealth, the PDEP said. Because the base has elevated concentrations of PFAS on the site, limits for the contaminants were included in the permit to control the discharge of treated stormwater and groundwater, which can become available for drinking water.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency established a drinking water Health Advisory Level of 70 ppt for the combined concentration of PFOA and PFOS. The limit of 70 ppt in the permit limit is consistent with EPA’s HAL, as well as permit limits issued to other nearby facilities.
“Establishing limits such as these in our permits is yet another example of the everyday efforts DEP is making to address PFAS in the commonwealth,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “While we work to identify potential new source areas on a statewide level, we continue to look at this issue through a local lens; establishing permit conditions protects local waterways and affected communities.”
More information on Pennsylvania’s efforts to address these chemicals can be found on the DEP website.