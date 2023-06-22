DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - People living in Montgomery County can help the state look into possibly contaminated water near the Boyertown Landfill.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection held a public hearing in Douglass Township, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

The state is looking into reports of contaminated drinking wells in the area.

The DEP says it has found traces of man-made chemicals called PFAS as recently as last month.

"We have identified eight homes that exceed drinking water standards and we have installed carbon filtration units in those homes, and we are continuing to investigate drinking water in this area," said Colin Wade, environmental protection specialist with the Pa. DEP.

If you have concerns, you can submit written comments to the state, at the address below, by August 11.

Colin R. Wade, Environmental Protection Specialist

2 East Main St.

Norristown, PA, 19401

cowade@pa.gov

484.250.5722