HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. - You can now buy hearing aids over the counter in stores and online. White House officials estimate this could save consumers $2,800 per pair and could help tens of millions of Americans. Still, health care providers are warning of some cons to this policy change, too.

The FDA now allows hearing aids for those with mild to moderate hearing loss to be sold without a prescription.

"It's really getting people to start to talk about their hearing health care," said Dr. Jessica Jenkins, an audiologist with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

"I think it's excellent that it's improving access to patients who maybe might have barriers to getting a hearing aid, like making an appointment with an audiologist," said Dr. Suzann Szewczak, a family medicine doctor at Grand View Health Primary Care Lederach. "A lot of people are worried about the cost."

Rep. Susan Wild tweeted, "This change is a major win for consumers—lowering prices, saving time, and empowering Americans."

If you are interested in buying hearing aids, it's important to call ahead. Several locally owned pharmacies 69 News reached out to said they're in the process of getting the devices.

With the rollout comes concern people may not know what type is best for them, or how to clean and use the aids.

Local doctors note if you go the over-the-counter route, you're missing out on a diagnostic test and follow-up care, which monitors changes.

"A lot of times, people will come into the office and find out, 'oh, you know, I was having just a small difficulty with my hearing,' and it turns out they really just needed earwax removed from their ear," said Dr. Jenkins.

"Sometimes audiologists can give patients a hearing aid to try out and you can't really do that when you're making a purchase over the counter, so I don't want to see people spend a lot of money and then not be happy with what they get, and then maybe say I'm done with hearing aids," said Dr. Szewczak.

Some Walmart and Walgreens locations are selling the hearing aids in person, and online. CVS and Best Buy launched online sales and are scheduled to have products in stores in the coming weeks.