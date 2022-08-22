In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue.

"We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.

Santarsiero is heading the charge.

The lawmakers say the $50-million package will help law enforcement protect the public, district attorneys prosecute the perpetrators, and provide detectives with the resources they need to stop the criminals in their tracks.

"We want to be able to use a lot of this money to figure out purchase trends, suspicious trends among people who keep buying firearms and their guns keep winding up on the streets, for example," said Bucks County Deputy District Attorney David Keightly.

Communities across the Commonwealth will be able to apply for part of the funding by the end of this month. Officials say the money should be available in the coming months.

The package is a first-of-its-kind for the state.

"This is the first time that state dollars are coming in at this level, to assist local prosecutors to do the work that they have to do to get these bad folks off the streets and get these guns out of circulation. Prevention, protection, and prosecution," said state Sen. Vincent Hughes, (D)-District 7.