HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Legislature has passed a bill which will cut the cost of getting certain tests for cancers in women.

The bill eliminates out-of-pocket costs for genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancers, specifically the BRCA-1 and 2 genes.

It also does away with out-of-pocket costs for supplemental breast screenings for women at high risk for breast cancer.

The Democratic-controlled state House passed the bill Wednesday morning. The Republican-controlled state Senate passed it last month.

Not a single representative or senator voted against it.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he'll sign it.