WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than 20,000 National Guard troops were in the nation's capital this week, ahead of the inauguration. About 10 percent of those troops were deployed from Pennsylvania.
Staff Sgt. Thomas Paolini, from Bristol, Bucks County, is currently working at Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling.
"I've been here since last Friday," he said.
Sgt. Paolini has been with the guard for 20 years.
"With the current climate, as far as what's been going on in Philadelphia in the summer in June and November, this was honestly no surprise, and we were prepared," he said.
Paolini is a noncommissioned officer.
"I handle all the logistics, preparation, of execution of the movement and sustainment while we're down here in D.C," Paolini said.
Paolini's not sure how long he'll be on assignment in the capital. With three kids and a wife at home, he hopes to be back with family soon.
"Without them, this mission would be a lot more difficult without their support, if I could personally thank my wife and children for me, being for me, answering every time I call, I love them a lot, and can't wait to see them," Paolini said.
Private 1st Class Jeffrey Dollak from Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, has been working at the same base since January 7, the day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. It's one of the 19-year-old's first assignments.
"I was prepared for it, I signed up for this. I enlisted to help serve and protect the people of the United States, I couldn't be nervous coming down here," Dollak said.
Dollak has been working 12-hour shifts and has an important role at the base as maintenance mechanic.
"We go out and fix vehicles that go down, make sure everything is running smoothly for people out in the field," Dollak said.
It's not entirely clear when the Pennsylvania troops will return.