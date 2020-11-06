On Friday the Pennsylvania Secretary of State reported the overwhelming majority of mail in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have been counted and that the process of counting provisional ballots has begun. This after Vice President Biden took the lead in the Keystone State Friday morning.
"The votes will continue to be counted until every ballot, mail-in ballot, absentee ballot and provisional ballot is counted,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. He pledged to ensure the integrity of the election as the Trump campaign continues to pull out every possible legal stop.
Republicans have filed numerous lawsuits, one of which briefly stopped the count in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Department of State has indicated they expected a delay in vote counting due to the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.
"You have a lot of conspiracies out there. Again, I'm not saying any of them are true,” Pennsylvania Senate Majority leader Jake Corman said Friday during a media call.
Senator Corman says he believes, regardless of what the outcome of the presidential election is, the country will move on and survive. On Friday Republicans sent a letter to Governor Wolf requesting a full audit be completed before the certification of any results. Mayor Kinney was much blunter about the situation.
"He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner,” Mayor Kenney said.
While some have begun to call on the president to concede the race, as long as Pennsylvania hangs in the balance, there is still a slim but potential path for the president.
Nevada is expected to count votes through the weekend. While some media outlets have called Arizona for Biden, where he holds the lead, there are more than 100,000 that still have to be counted.
North Carolina will count votes through Nov. 12. In Georgia, where Biden holds a slim lead, there will be a recount because of how narrow the count is.