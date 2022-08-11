SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday.
They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton.
The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs.
"We are a partner of choice for many pharmaceutical companies, and it allows us to secure on that position for the future growth and success of everybody here in Souderton and Almac," said Niall Harkin, the CFO of Almac Group.
Almac is based in Northern Ireland.
It employs more than 1500 people in Montgomery County.