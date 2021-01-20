Joe Biden has taken the helm as the 46th president of the United States, summoning the tradition of American resilience to confront a historic confluence of crises. He used his inaugural address to urge people to come together to heal a nation left deeply divided by a tumultuous four years. Biden declared that “democracy has prevailed” as he took the oath at a U.S. Capitol that had been battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks earlier. As he took the oath, he gazed out over 200,000 American flags planted on the National Mall to symbolize those who could not attend in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.