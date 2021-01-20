WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Capitol complex was surrounded by razor wire and armed military personnel Wednesday.
It was not a typical presidential inauguration scene, but one on full display.
Thousands of national guardsmen, miles of high-security fencing, and dozens of military vehicles, buses, and dump trucks blocked access points to the Capitol, White House, and National Mall.
Many D.C. streets were empty. Many international journalists reported near boarded up store fronts. It was a different-looking D.C., but one that couldn't keep away Montgomery County's Lori Ney.
"I just wanted to show support and just have a healing nation," Ney said.
Mixed in with military scenes were signs of progress, at least for those like Danielle Harris of western Pennsylvania.
"Been 45 presidents but never has a woman held that high of a position," Harris said. "It was memorable when Obama did it as the first Black man, but I'm a woman of color so even more memorable for me."
Fabi Carcenas became a U.S. citizen a year ago. She flew in from Boston this morning to see democracy in person.
"Were you in fear of violence today?" I asked her.
"No. Nothing. It's very clear but because of barricades a lot of places you can't go," Carcenas said.