The movement to make girls wrestling an officially sanctioned sport reached a huge milestone Tuesday.

Pennridge School District in Bucks County became the 100th school to have a girls wrestling program.

With that decision, girls wrestling qualifies to be considered for full sponsorship.

Last year the PIAA designated girls wrestling an emerging sport, which means it's a sport the organization was eyeing for full sponsorship. Now that it's at 100 schools, that process can move forward.