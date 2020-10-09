DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar cast her ballot Friday in the Nov. 3 election by voting early in person by mail ballot at the Bucks County Election Office.
“I went to the election office today, 25 days before the election, applied for a mail ballot, filled it out and cast it, all in one visit,” said Secretary Boockvar.
Bucks County Commissioners Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Gene DiGirolamo and Bob Harvie accompanied Secretary Boockvar on her visit to the county election office.
As part of the process, a Bucks County election official approved the mail ballot applications of Secretary Boockvar and Commissioner Ellis-Marseglia after verifying their eligibility to vote.
Voters can use the option to vote early in person by mail ballot until 5 p.m. on Oct. 27, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
Before making the trip to vote in person by mail ballot, voters should check the hours of their county’s election office or satellite office. A list of satellite voting locations designated by county election boards will be updated.
Voters should make sure that they enclose their ballot first in the white inner secrecy envelope and seal it, then insert the inner envelope into the outer envelope and sign and complete the voter’s declaration on the outer pre-printed return envelope. Voters must complete these two steps in order for their ballots to be counted.
Pennsylvanians can also choose to vote by mail or to vote in person at their polling place on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. They should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Department of State is supplying counties with masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, floor marking tape and other supplies for polling places so Pennsylvanians can safely exercise their right to vote during the COVID-19 emergency.