CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - State police are telling people who live in Chester County to check their security cameras and keep their cars and homes locked.

"I've seen the state troopers lining the roads and congregating, awaiting, staging rather," said Ann Pennypacker of Chester Springs.

Pennypacker said a helicopter has also been flying north of her property. It is all part of the search for 34-year-old convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who officials said escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

"It's nerve-racking, it's stressful and we know everybody is doing the best they can because the terrain is so thick," said Pennypacker.

Pennypacker said she has been activating her alarm every time she leaves her house and is not walking alone or going on walks early in the morning or in the evening.

"I'm watching like a hawk and you know, are the grandkids safe at the school bus? There are things we're just extra vigilant on, keeping us safe and locked up and protected," said Pennypacker.

Meanwhile, 10 minutes away at Lundale Farms off of Route 100, executive director Becki Patterson said police have been checking the property. She tells us the Border Patrol has been talking with the farm's tenants.

"Everybody is just like hunkered down right now. They're just keeping their eyes peeled, really," said Patterson.

She said cameras have been set up on the 550-acre property.

"It's actually all kinds of terrain, so we have everything, forests to open plains," said Patterson.

"Everybody in the area is on pins and needles and it's just very stressful and I think we just need to get a good night sleep," said Pennypacker.

After discussions with law enforcement, the Owen J. Roberts School District said it has not been advised that schools close. A letter said it will remain open and there will be an increased security presence.