DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl.
Zoe Moss was last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.
STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. Downingtown PD is searching for Zoe MOSS. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/8jJ3tmRWmc— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 26, 2022
She is 3-foot-8 and weighs 50 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.
State Police say she was last seen with Vanessa Gutshall, who was operating a gray 2016 VW Jetta.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Downingtown PD at 610-633-8810.