DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are calling attention to an ongoing cold case about a 55-year-old woman that was found dead in her home in Bucks County decades ago.

The body of Helen Drummond Fischer was found dead in her home on Pebble Hill Road in Doylestown Township on February 17, 1960.

Fischer, a native of Chicago, was last seen alive by a friend on February 13, 1960.

State police say Fischer was a self-employed travel agent who operated the business out of her home.

At the time of her death, the victim was estranged from her husband, millionaire industrialist Kermit Fischer, from whom she was seeking a divorce and against whom she had pending charges of assault, state police said.

Fischer has since died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Troop M CIA Unit at 610-861-2026. You can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person. Call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.