S. COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they believe escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is inside the search perimeter they've established in South Coventry Township in northern Chester County.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that Cavalcante is armed and dangerous after he stole a homeowner's .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it.

A lot of police were seen coming and going from the Route 100 and Route 23 intersection. They're urging people in the area of those two routes, Fairview and Nantmeal roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to secure buildings and their cars.

The Owen J. Roberts School District will be closed on Wednesday as state police and other law enforcers search for Cavalcante, who escaped from the Chester County Prison nearly two weeks ago, and who authorities say is now armed with a rifle that he stole from a garage in East Nantmeal Township.

"The homeowner drew a pistol and fired at Cavalcante as he fled with the rifle," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, with the Pennsylvania State Police, in a news conference Tuesday morning. However, police say Cavalcante was not hit by the shots.

According to investigators, his prison shoes have been recovered.

People in the area have been told to secure homes and cars. State troopers from the eastern part of the state have been brought in.

Gov. Josh Shapiro met with those leading the search at the command center in southern Chester County.

"And trust that we are working our tails off to apprehend this suspect and help you get on with your daily lives," Shapiro said.

Police have been searching not far from Amanda Casey's home, where she's set to get married a little more than a week from now.

"As it was starting to come closer, when I heard it was closer to French Creek Elementary School, where my future kids are going to go, that's when I started to get a little more nervous," Casey said.

Others in the area also say they're taking precautions.

"We're just locking everything we can possibly lock, like trucks, taking keys out of everything," said Lily Bramm of Pigeon Creek Farm.

In an interview with the New York Times, Cavalcante's mother insists her son, even if armed, "did not pose a threat to anyone."

She says he is just fighting to survive, as he has for much of his life.

Police are urging anyone with information on Cavalcante's whereabouts to call 911.