BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania state police are asking for the public's help after a man's body was found near the Delaware River in Bucks County.
State troopers responded to the area of the 1800 block of Trails End in Bridgeton Township on Aug. 25 for a human body that was wedged against a dock that was anchored in the Delaware River, according to a news release from state police.
The body was recovered at the scene by the Upper Black Eddy Fire Department and is estimated to have been in the water for one to two weeks, state police said.
The man's body has a tattoo on its left forearm, state police said.
The Bucks County Coroner conducted an autopsy of the body and further testing is needed to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding the identification of the man or information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the PSP Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 249-9191, and reference Incident Number PA21-1153710.