PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for the reported abduction of a 2-year-old boy in Philadelphia.
The police said Monday that they are searching for Byron McDonald and his 28-year-old father, Byron McDonald II.
The boy was last seen on Friday, April 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street in Philadelphia.
The older McDonald is described as a black man who stands six feet, one inch and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
His son also has black hair and brown eyes. He stands two feet, two inches and weighs 30 pounds.
McDonald is reported to be driving a red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows and Pennsylvania license plate number LMD-3353.
Anyone who sees either the man or the child is asked to call 911.
CORRECTION: Abductor is BYRON McDonald II https://t.co/a00w16CCCd— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021