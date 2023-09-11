E. NANTMEAL RWP., Pa. - State police tell us they no longer have a defined perimeter in their search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

Police said, despite their best efforts, Cavalcante was able to get through their perimeter at Longwood Gardens Saturday night and get away by stealing a vehicle. Now, State Police say they are largely searching based on tips from the public.

"We have moved from a containment model to one which involves utilizing a variety of investigative resources, and which has proven successful for us in the past," said Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police.

They expect to be successful again, following up on tips they've received about Cavalcante's location. Like photos taken from a doorbell camera of one of Cavalcante's old work colleagues Saturday night in East Pikeland Township, and the van Cavalcante stole, which was recovered in East Nantmeal Township.

"The public can expect to see a significant law enforcement presence in the area of East Nantmeal Township where the van was recovered, as well as other areas of northern Chester County," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

State Police are warning they will prosecute anyone caught assisting Cavalcante, adding Cavalcante's sister has been detained because of her immigration status after she refused to help police.

"The sister is an overstay and she chose not to assist, and because of being in an overstay status, she has been entered into a deportation proceeding and is being detained at this time," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

State Police said they believe Cavalcante is still in Chester County, and they can predict his next move.

"We remain concerned that Cavalcante will attempt to steal another vehicle to facilitate his escape," said Lt. Col. Bivens.

The U.S Marshal's office is helping in the search. They said he will be caught, but it's just going to take longer than they had hoped.

"We had proactively planned for this, and I would say we have our preoperational planning set, our tactical resources, our technical resources were all brought here, and now we're planning for the long game," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

State Police also announced the reward has been increased to $25,000 for any information leading to Cavalcante's capture.