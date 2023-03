BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - A State Police SUV was involved in a crash in Bucks County Monday morning.

Troopers say it happened in Bristol Township on I-295 around 5 a.m.

A BMW rear ended the patrol vehicle, causing it to hit another vehicle, troopers said.

A trooper that was outside of the SUV had to jump over the concrete median to avoid being hit.

He suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital.