PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling clears the way for a trial to be set following the death of a well-known Lehigh Valley wrestler. This comes more than two years after the former Pen Argyl athlete was found dead inside his car.

26-year-old Michael "Mickey" Racciato died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2020. The standout Slate Belt athlete, known for being a star on the wrestling mat and football field, was found dead inside his car on Christmas in 2020.

Christopher Ferrante, 41, has been charged in Racciato's death. Ferrante, who police say sold him the drugs, hasn't had his day in court.

Northampton County's top prosecutor says his office is now ready to take Ferrante to trial.

"We're ready to go to trial, looking forward to it," Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.

His confidence comes after past attempts at asking a Northampton County judge for more time to prepare for trial. The District Attorney's office asked for a continuance, stating prosecutors needed more time to make a stronger case.

"You have to show not only that the drug dealer gave the drugs to the person, but you got to show that the victim died as a result of the drugs that were given," Houck said.

Authorities said Ferrante told police he regularly supplied Racciato with heroin. Their last text messages the day before he died showed conversations between the two detailing drug transactions.

But this case wasn't cut and dry for the prosecution after Racciato's toxicology report introduced a new drug.

"Xylazine, it's pretty popular now," Houck said. "But back then, there was very little known about it."

Nailing down experts familiar with the impacts of Xylazine was a challenge at first, Houck said. That's why he said his office asked for more time to gather evidence and get that expert's report.

The DA's request was denied by a Northampton County judge. The DA's office appealed that decision, but The Superior Court of Pennsylvania once again denied the request.

Houck said that at the time they needed more time. Now he said, his office is ready to go to trial.