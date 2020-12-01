Bill Cosby's legal team was back in court Tuesday morning. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is hearing his appeal of a conviction over a sexual assault that his accuser says happened 16 years ago.
The judges in this case are considering whether five accusers should have been allowed to testify at his trial.
Cosby did not participate in Tuesday's case, but the Zoom video was made public for those who wanted to listen in online.
The appeal hearing comes as the disgraced entertainer has spent more than two years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home back in 2004.
Pennsylvania Chief Justice Thomas Saylor called the case to order just after 9:30 a.m., immediately turning to Jennifer Bonjean, who represented Cosby.
She argued that 5 women who took the stand during Cosby's trial to testify about their own allegations against him should have never been allowed on the witness stand.
She said that testimony turned the case to a trial on Cosby's character.
The second issue focused on the prior district attorney, Bruce Castor, and his decision to not charge Cosby over a decade ago.
The attorney for the prosecution tackled both issues, saying in her first statement that Cosby's plan was to intoxicate young women to eliminate consent, and showed patterns of behavior and signature act.
Justice Debra Todd posed the question as to why prior bad acts evidence was needed at all. The assistant district attorney said evidence was needed to back Constand's claims, as she "knew the defense would attack the woman's credibility."
Closing remarks wrapped quickly, as the ADA said, "This cold record does not capture everything that happened..."
Even though both parties presented their claims Tuesday, a decision isn't expected until sometime next year.
Prosecutors say that as a sexually violent predator, Cosby doesn't qualify for early release of his prison term.