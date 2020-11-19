APTOPIX Election 2020 Pennsylvania Voting

Election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the general election Nov. 3, 2020, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum / AP photo

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court will take up the Trump campaign's challenge to more than 8,000 ballots in Philadelphia.

It's just one of the many lawsuits launched by Trump after Election Day.

The justices will determine whether state law requires counties to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots where a voter didn’t write certain information on the outer envelope.

A Philadelphia judge upheld the city election commission’s decision to count the votes. The Trump campaign appealed.

Election officials say Joe Biden received nearly a half-million more votes than Trump in Philadelphia.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.