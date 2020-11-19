Pennsylvania's Supreme Court will take up the Trump campaign's challenge to more than 8,000 ballots in Philadelphia.
It's just one of the many lawsuits launched by Trump after Election Day.
The justices will determine whether state law requires counties to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots where a voter didn’t write certain information on the outer envelope.
A Philadelphia judge upheld the city election commission’s decision to count the votes. The Trump campaign appealed.
Election officials say Joe Biden received nearly a half-million more votes than Trump in Philadelphia.