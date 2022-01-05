Montgomery County health officials say starting next week they will have new weapons to fight COVID-19.
The medical director for the county health department said next week Pennsylvania is expected to get 65,000 doses of the new Merck and Pfizer pills to treat COVID 19.
Roughly 2,000 of those antiviral pills will be sent to Montgomery County.
They are currently looking at protocols to see which patients would get the pills first, especially since the county is seeing more than 1,000 new cases a day.
"Obviously the most concerning would be someone who is unvaccinated, but particularly with multiple co-morbidities. We are looking to prioritize people who are potentially going to become severely infected or ill," said Montgomery County Medical Director Dr. Richard Lorraine.
Montgomery County also plans to expand testing next week at the county's five PCR testing sites.
Health officials are also working to secure additional at-home rapid tests.