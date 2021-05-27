LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash late Wednesday night is causing traffic issues on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.

The Northeast Extension is closed in both directions between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley interchanges.

It's been closed since about 10:30 p.m., when a tractor-trailer was involved in a wreck and ended up going through the barrier, state police said.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Quakertown Interchange traffic

The highway is expected to remain closed for at least several more hours Thursday morning, as crews work to remove the truck and replace the barriers. Detours are in place, but expect delays for the Thursday morning commute.

One person was taken to the hospital, state police said, but the extent of that person's injuries is not known.

